14-Day Self-Monitoring, No 7-Day Home Quarantine: New Rules for Int'l Arrivals

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued revised guidelines for international passengers. Photo for representational purposes only.
The Union Ministry of Health on Thursday, 10 February, issued revised guidelines for international arrivals, recommending 14-day self-monitoring post arrival as against seven days home quarantine, which was mandated earlier.
The guidelines will come into effect from 14 February.
If travellers under self-health monitoring post-arrival develop signs and symptoms suggestive of COVID-19, they will be required to immediately self-isolate and report to the nearest health facility.
While planning for travel, all travellers should submit the following on the online Air Suvidha portal:
Complete and factual information in a self-declaration form before the scheduled travel.
A negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report, conducted within 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey or upload certificate of completing full primary vaccination schedule of COVID-19 vaccination.
At the time of boarding the flight only asymptomatic travellers will be allowed to board after thermal screening.
On arrival, thermal screening will be carried out for all passengers at the airport.
If tested positive their contacts shall be identified and managed as per protocol.
