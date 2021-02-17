New Guidelines for Int’l Travellers Amid Worry Over COVID Variants

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, 17 February, issued fresh guidelines for international travellers coming into India, amid concerns over the different variants of COVID-19, including the UK, South Africa and Brazil variants.
The ministry has given an exhaustive list of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be followed for all international travellers coming to India, as well as additional procedures for those coming from the United Kingdom, Europe and West Asia.
This comes a day after the government said that four people were detected with the South Africa strain of COVID-19 in India in January this year, while one case of the Brazil variant of SARS-CoV-2 was detected in the first week of February. Apart from this, there are 187 cases of the UK variant reported in India so far.
Published: 17 Feb 2021,09:26 PM IST