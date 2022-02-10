COVID-19: India Records Dip With 67k New Cases, Positivity Rate Down to 4.44%

As the third coronavirus wave in India shows a downward trend, India on Thursday, 10 February, reported 67,084 new COVID-19 cases and 1,241 deaths.
(Photo: The Quint)
The active cases in the country stand at 7,90,789, while the daily positivity rate has dropped to 4.44 percent.
The recovery rate has improved to 96.95 percent, with 1,67,882 recoveries being reported on Thursday.
Delhi reported 1,317 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, while Mumbai recorded 441 new infections
Indian pharma major Glenmark on Wednesday announced the launch of nasal spray to treat adult COVID-19 patients
COVID-19 norms such as masking and sanitisation are being followed at polling boths as Phase-I of elections kicks off in Uttar Pradesh
The World Health Organization on Tuesday, 8 February, warned that the highly transmissible Omicron variant will not be the last COVID-19 variant, and that the possibility of emergence of other strains is very high.
Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, WHO COVID-19 Technical Lead Maria Van Kerkhove said:
