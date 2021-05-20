‘Humiliated, PM Modi Didn’t Let Us Speak’: Mamata After COVID Meet

The Prime Minister also acknowledged the hard work of district-level officials and cautioned them against underestimating the deadly virus.

"Coronavirus has made your work more demanding and challenging. In the midst of these new challenges, we need new strategies and solutions. It is important to use local experiences... and we need to work together as a country," he said.



The leader’s comment comes at a time when the newly emergent B.1.617.2 variant of coronavirus has sparked fears in the United Kingdom, Singapore and also India.

It is reported that the B.1.617.2 has become the most common variant in India and about a third of the samples from India submitted to flu virus repository GISAID for virus sequencing were linked to this variant. What is most worrying is that this variant is a particular aggressive strain that is infecting younger persons too.

Singapore told earlier this week that the India-dominant B.1.617.2 was affecting children in the country.