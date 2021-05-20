Singapore Asks Twitter, FB to Issue Correction on COVID Strain

Amid a row over Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s comments claiming that there is a new COVID strain in the country, Singapore’s Ministry of Health has directed Facebook and Twitter to issue a correction notice on the same for all users of social media in the country, calling it a “false statement”.

“The Ministry of Health (MOH) is aware of a false statement circulating online by multiple media outlets and social media platforms, which implies that a new, previously unknown variant of COVID-19 originated in Singapore and/or risks spreading to India from Singapore,” the Health Ministry said in a statement.

“There is no new “Singapore” variant of COVID 19. Neither is there evidence of any COVID-19 variant that is ‘extremely dangerous for kids’,” the statement reiterated, adding that the variant spreading was one that had originated in India.