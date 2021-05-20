Mamata Banerjee to Attend Meeting Called by PM Modi on COVID Today

In a first since February, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be attending a meeting called by Prime Minister Modi on Thursday, 20 May, reported ANI.

The meeting is set to be held at 11 am on Thursday. Officials from 54 districts, nine of which are from Bengal, as well as officials from the Union Health Ministry will also take part in the meeting, The Indian Express reported.

The district officials will be presenting data with regard to COVID and vaccination, the report said.

Banerjee had skipped the last meeting PM Modi had held with the chief ministers of several states on 23 April, saying that she had not been invited.

(With inputs from ANI and The Indian Express.)