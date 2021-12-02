Resumption of Intl Flights Deferred, 'Will Be Notified in Due Course,' Says Govt

In view of the global concern sparked by the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday, 1 December, deferred the full resumption of international passenger flights, which were originally scheduled to resume from 15 December.

Issuing a statement, the DGCA stated, “In view of the global scenario with the emergence of the new variant of concern, the situation is being watched closely in consultation with all stakeholders and an appropriate decision indicating the effective date of resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services shall be notified in due course," The Indian Express reported.

Scheduled international flights were suspended in India following the coronavirus outbreak in March 2020.

"Decision on effective date of resumption of scheduled commercial international passengers service, to be reviewed, as per evolving global scenario," the Ministry of Home Affairs spokesperson had tweeted on Sunday, 28 November.