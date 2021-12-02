Resumption of Intl Flights Deferred, 'Will Be Notified in Due Course,' Says Govt

In view of the global concern sparked by the new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron', the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday, 1 December, deferred the full resumption of international passenger flights.
Issuing a statement, the DGCA stated, “In view of the global scenario with the emergence of the new variant of concern, the situation is being watched closely in consultation with all stakeholders and an appropriate decision indicating the effective date of resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services shall be notified in due course," The Indian Express reported.
Scheduled international flights were suspended in India following the coronavirus outbreak in March 2020.
"Decision on effective date of resumption of scheduled commercial international passengers service, to be reviewed, as per evolving global scenario," the Ministry of Home Affairs spokesperson had tweeted on Sunday, 28 November.
Closer watch on emerging pandemic situation within the country will be maintained, the ministry had added.
In the 83rd episode of his ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, 28 November, warned that that the COVID-19 pandemic is not yet over. Urging people to remain vigilant, Modi said:
“Never forget that corona (coronavirus) has not gone yet. It is our responsibility to take all precautions.”
Modi’s warning comes at the heels of a new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, which was first detected in South Africa, but has been reported to have emerged first in Europe.
Till 2 December, 23 countries had detected the variant, as per a statement released by the chief of the World Health Organization.
