COVID-19 Not Over Yet: PM Modi Warns in Latest Mann Ki Baat Address
"It is our responsibility to take all precautions," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, urging vigilance.
In the 83rd episode of his ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, 28 November, warned that that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet. Urging the people to remain vigilant, PM Modi said:
“Never forget that corona (coronavirus) has not gone yet. It is our responsibility to take all precautions.”
PM Modi’s warning comes at the heels of a new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, which was first reported in South Africa, but has since been found in several other parts of the world, as well.
PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting on the prevailing COVID-19 situation and vaccinations on Saturday. In the meeting, he was briefed about the global trends in COVID-19 infections and trends, and also apprised of the new variant Omicron and its impact.
PM said that in light of the new threat, people need to be more cautious and take proper precautions like masking and social distancing.
WHAT ELSE DID PM MODI SAY IN HIS MANN KI BAAT ADDRESS?
Further, in his Mann ki Baat address PM Modi paid tribute to the armed forces. He also lauded the impact of various government schemes, and spoke to two beneficiaries of the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat health scheme. Further, PM Modi paid tribute to BR Ambedkar — whose death anniversary is on 6 December — and said:
“We should never forget that the basic spirit of our constitution expects from all of us to discharge our duties.”
Modi then went on to speak about conservation of nature and lauded India’s seeming progress in the start up space.
KEY QUOTES FROM PM MODI’S ADDRESS
Some key quotes from his latest Mann Ki Baat address include:
“Our fight against COVID-19 is still not over yet. We have to take necessary measures to protect ourselves & our loved ones by following COVID appropriate behaviour.”
“In the next two days, we will be stepping into the last month of the year 2021 in which we will be celebrating Navy Day and National Flag Day. I would like to salute the brave sons & mothers who have been involved in the defence sector.”
“People from remote regions of India have been preserving their nature and with the help of government’s reforms and the zeal to protect their land, it’s possible to retain the beauty of our land and culture and protect them.”
“This is an era of startups and India is making a global footprint with various unicorns.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.