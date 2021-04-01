France Announces Limited National Lockdown; Schools To Stay Shut 

“Since the beginning of March, France has entered a race against time. We will lose control if we do not move now,” Macron said, adding that, “44 percent of (coronavirus) patients in intensive care are now under the age of 65 years.”

Macron announced that starting from mid-April people over 60 years of age in France will be able to get vaccinated, from 15 May the vaccination will be open to people aged between 50 and 60 years and from mid-June the age limit will be lifted.

Further pledging to the people, Macron said, “All French citizens aged over 18 who wish to be vaccinated will have the jabs by the end of this summer.”