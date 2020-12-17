French Prez Emmanuel Macron Tests COVID Positive, Self-Isolating

French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19, a statement from France's presidential palace said on Thursday, 17 December.
"He will continue to work and carry out his activities remotely," it further said.
Macron is the latest among various world leaders who have contracted the infection this year, including US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
France is currently the fifth worst-affected country in terms of the number of coronavirus cases, having recorded over 24,65,000 cases till now. The death toll in the country stands at more than 59,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.
An overnight curfew from 8pm till 6am is currently in place in France, with lockdown restrictions having been eased earlier in the week, reported BBC. Restaurants, cafes, theatres and cinemas are shut in the country.
(With inputs from BBC and AFP.)
Published: 17 Dec 2020,03:14 PM IST