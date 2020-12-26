France Confirms 1st Case of UK COVID Variant in London Returnee

France has confirmed the first case of a new coronavirus variant that recently emerged in Britain, French news agency AFP reproted.

According to the French Health Ministry, the new strain of the virus, which experts fear is more contagious, has prompted more than 50 countries to impose travel restrictions on the UK.

The first French case – found in a citizen who arrived from London on 19 December – is asymptomatic and is self-isolating at home in Tours in central France, the ministry said late Friday. According to the report, he was tested at a hospital on December 21, and later found positive for the strain.

Health authorities have carried out contact-tracing for the health professionals taking care of the patient, the ministry said in a statement. Any of their contacts that were seen as vulnerable would similarly be isolated, it said.