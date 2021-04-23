First ‘Oxygen Express’ Arrives in Maharashtra Amid COVID Surge

Three of the seven tankers were unloaded at Nagpur Junction railway station, ANI reported. Each tanker is carrying 15 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen.

The railways had said in a statement on Thursday, “A joint effort by Waltair Division of East Coast Railways, and officials of RINL made the project a success. This will prove to be highly beneficial during the recent upsurge in COVID-19.”

Indian railways will run the life-saving "Oxygen Express" trains from steel plants that produce oxygen to different parts of the country.