People are Dying: SC Slams TN for Not Opening Vedanta Oxygen Plant

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, submitted, "the country is in dire need of oxygen. Different states need it..law and order cannot be an excuse." Mehta supported the re-opening of Vedanta plant to meet the medical oxygen shortage. The top court asked the Tamil Nadu government to file an affidavit in the matter by Monday.

During the hearing, the top court suggested the Tamil Nadu government to take over and produce medical oxygen. The top court said "Why don't you fulfil your responsibility in manufacturing oxygen? Just because you have problem with Vedanta you will not manufacture oxygen. What kind of argument is this?"

The bench emphasised it is not concerned who runs the plant, instead the court is interested in ensuring oxygen is produced at the plant.

A counsel in the matter said Tamil Nadu is not manufacturing oxygen because it is an oxygen surplus state, which was recorded in an order passed by Madras High Court on Thursday.

However, the bench responded that other states' need of oxygen and resources of the country should be distributed equally, which is a directive principle of state policy under the Constitution.