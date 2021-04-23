Kin Drags Patient on Stretcher While Carrying His Oxygen Cylinder

Video Editor: Mohd. Irshad Alam
Healthcare services across India have collapsed as the second wave of COVID that began in mid-march tears through the country at devastating speeds.
Crematoriums are running out of space, hospitals are running out of beds, and patients are running out of oxygen as the second wave of COVID has brought the country to its knees. On 22 April, 3,32,730 COVID cases and 2,263 deaths were reported, which is the highest rise in both cases and deaths in a single day. India has lost 1,86,920 people to COVID.
The intensity at which the virus has wreaked havoc in the country can be seen through the visuals coming from Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur, where a patient was dragged by his brother while other family members carried an oxygen cylinder in their hands.
Sanjay Banga came from Shahbad, in Uttar Pradesh, to Shahjahanpur Medical college for the treatment of his brother, Shyam Banga, who was suffering from a lung infection.
While one family didn’t get the medical treatment at the hospital, another family alleges medical negligence took their kin’s life.
Son of a COVID patient, Sarabjit Singh alleges that his father was not given proper treatment at the hospital.
On the other hand, the hospital says that it is taking care of all its patients and goes on to say that there is no shortage of oxygen at the hospital.
While the Chief Medical Officer of Shahjahanpur Medical College claims that the hospital doesn’t have any shortage of oxygen, several families at the hospital say that there is an acute shortage of oxygen at the hospital.
To plug the demand-supply gap, the Centre has ramped production in oxygen plants and is importing the life-saving gas from abroad.
Published: 23 Apr 2021,07:25 PM IST