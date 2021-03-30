Farooq Abdullah Tests Positive for COVID, Tweets Omar Abdullah

Just weeks after getting the first dose of the COVID vaccine, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah has tested positive for coronavirus as was confirmed in a tweet on Tuesday, 30 March, by his son, Omar Abdullah.
The tweet read, “My father has tested positive for COVID-19 & is showing some symptoms. I will be self-isolating along with other family members until we get ourselves tested. I request anyone who has come in to contact with us over the last few days to take all the mandated precautions.”
On 2 March, Farooq Abdullah had received his first dose of the COVID vaccine at the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Science in Srinagar.
Omar Abdullah had tweeted thanking doctors and asking others to get the vaccine as well, “Thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at SKIMS, Srinagar. Today my 85-year-old father & my mother had their first COVID jab. My father has a number of health issues including being on immunosuppressants for a kidney transplant. If he can get the vaccine, you should as well.”
India’s vaccination drive began on 16 January with priority given to all healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase. The second phase of the vaccination drive began on 1 March with a focus on people above the age of 60. From 1 April onwards, the government plans to vaccinate everyone above the age of 45.
More than 55 million doses of COVID vaccines have been administered in India in what is the world's biggest inoculation drive.
(With inputs from ANI.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined