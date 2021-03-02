Cong Members In Jammu Burn Effigy Of Ghulam Azad For Praising Modi

Choudhary, a District Development Council (DDC) member, stated that the protesters are on the streets to express their anger.

Adding that Rahul and Sonia Gandhi are the “real leaders” of the party, Choudhary reportedly said, "We are foot soldiers of the party and anyone conspiring against the party leadership will have to face our anger.”

Ghulam Ahmad Mir, the chief of Congress in Jammu & Kashmir, has been called to Delhi to discuss the protests, and told ANI that he is “dismayed” over Azad’s ‘doublespeak’, praising the prime minister in Jammu, reported IANS.