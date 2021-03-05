Watch: Farooq Abdullah Shakes a Leg With Amarinder Singh

Farooq Abdullah dances at Capt Amarinder Singh's granddaughter's wedding.|
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah took the internet by a storm as he was seen shaking a leg with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh at a wedding ceremony in Chandigarh over the weekend. The video has since gone viral, with social media users marvelling at Abdullah and Singh's energy.
Abdullah was attending the wedding of Seharinder Kaur, daughter of Amarinder Singh's son Raninder Singh.
The two veteran leaders were grooving to the beats of 'Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche' and 'Gulabi Aankhen Jo Teri Dekhi', both sung by Mohammed Rafi in the late 1960s and 70s.
Take a look at some of the reactions:
