FAQ: When Can My Kids Get the COVID-19 Vaccine Shot?

The past few weeks have been abuzz with updates surrounding COVID-19 vaccines.

The United Kingdom has become the first country to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for rollout from 'next week’. More of these approvals could follow for Pfizer, Moderna and India’s Covishield (expected to receive authorisation by January 2021). It is extremely likely that we’ll have a vaccine for limited use in the coming months if things go well - all good news.

The news is also accompanied with schools reopening and questions around possible outbreaks.

What does all this vaccine development mean for our kids? Will children be getting the vaccine too? Do they need it in the first place? FIT answers.