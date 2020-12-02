FAQ: Will India Get the Pfizer Vaccine? Can I Fly to UK to Get It?

Can I fly to the UK and get the vaccine?

Hold your horses and don’t book that ticket just yet. The UK has to decide who will get the vaccine in their priority groups first. Top of the list are care home residents and staff, followed by people over 80 and other health and social care workers. Mass immunisation of everyone over 50, as well as younger people with pre-existing health conditions, will get it next as more doses become available.



The UK has order 40 million doses, enough to vaccinate 20 million people.



According to the BBC, around 10m doses should be available soon, with the first 800,000 arriving in the UK in the coming days.