COVID Vaccine FAQs: Is Covaxin’s 60% Efficacy Good Enough? 

What do we know about safety?

According to reports, the company had an adverse event during the phase 1 trial in August when a patient - who had no comorbidities - had to be hospitalised with viral pneumonitis. However, this was not revealed to the public.

“The adverse event during phase I clinical trials during August 2020 was reported to the CDSCO-DCGI within 24 hours of its occurrence and confirmation. The adverse event was investigated thoroughly and determined as not vaccine related,” Bharat Biotech said in a statement.

The company added that it got an approval for the next two phases of clinical trials only after a detailed investigation of the incident was completed.

It is important to note here that AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson had temporarily halted their phase 3 trials when adverse events had been reported in trial volunteers.