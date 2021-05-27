Will Surely Die After COVID Vaccine: Hesitancy in MP Tribal Areas

After swamping the urban population in its initial days, the second wave of COVID-19 has started taking a toll in the tribal areas of Madhya Pradesh. Though the data of COVID-19 infections in the tribal areas is not available with the authorities, tribal leaders have confirmed the fact that there is a huge surge in cases where people are ‘getting unwell and dying.’

Sankha Kol is a member of the Kol tribe. Nearly 20 families of the tribe live in Kolan Tola, in Mugwari village of Sidhi District of Madhya Pradesh.