Covaxin Phase II/III Trials for Children To Begin in 10-12 Days

NITI Aayog member VK Paul announced on Tuesday, 18 May, that Phase II/III clinical trials of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, in the two to 18 age group will begin in the next 10 to 12 days.
The Health Ministry had announced on 11 May, that the proposal was deliberated in the Subject Expert Committee (SEC). On 13 May, India gave clearance for trials for the under 18 age group.
525 children will be a part of the trial at various sites, ANI reported.
A new COVID variant detected in Singapore was flagged by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier on Tuesday.
Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi, “The new strain of COVID that came to Singapore is being said to be extremely dangerous for children. It could come in India as a third wave.”
Kejriwal appealed to the Central government saying:
While the second wave of COVID has wreaked havoc in India, the Union Health Ministry said that India reported 4,22,436 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the highest-ever for the country. The ministry added, “A clear positive trend can be observed in COVID-19 recoveries.”
India on Tuesday, 18 May, reported 2,63,533 new coronavirus cases, 4,22,436 discharges, and 4,329 deaths.
(With inputs from ANI)
