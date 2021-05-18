Covaxin Phase II/III Trials for Children To Begin in 10-12 Days

NITI Aayog member VK Paul announced on Tuesday, 18 May, that Phase II/III clinical trials of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, in the two to 18 age group will begin in the next 10 to 12 days.

The Health Ministry had announced on 11 May, that the proposal was deliberated in the Subject Expert Committee (SEC). On 13 May, India gave clearance for trials for the under 18 age group.