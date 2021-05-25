Moderna Jab Highly Effective in Adolescents Aged 12-17: Company

The company in its study vaccinated more than 3,700 12 to 17-year-olds and found that the vaccine triggered the same signs of immune protection and temporary side effects such as headache and sore arm in children as it does in adults. The company also said the vaccine appeared to be 93 per cent effective two weeks after the first dose.

After Pfizer, Moderna would be the second COVID vaccine authorised for use in US in teenagers.