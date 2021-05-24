FAQ: Are Kids Really at Greater Risk If 3rd Wave of COVID Strikes?

Dr Giridhar R Babu said during the webinar, “We all know what happened with adults when it came to seeking ICU care. Pediatric ICUs are even more difficult to find compared to other ICUs. It's not just ICUs, you need multi-specialists to manage different systems, and we don't have those kind of resources everywhere.

“First, you have to protect the children from getting infected. Adopt COVID-appropriate behaviours.

“Second, we need to vaccinate all adults, at least the more vulnerable as soon as possible.

“Third, facilitate faster trials for children where possible.

Next, you need to step up all our pediatric ICUs and specialists at a block level and have a referral pathway where whoever is affected is transferred in time. Start identifying these facilities. I can already tell you in some metros, they are identifying zonal level jumbo ICUs for pediatric age-group, and they are saying it's not just for COVID-19, anyway we don't have, let's build them.”

Additionally, the IAP has assured us that their preparations for in-patient beds and intensive care beds for children are in full swing.