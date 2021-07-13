FAQ: Do I Need A Booster Shot? Which Countries Are Giving One?

Research has shown that booster shots train your body to detect and protect viruses or bacteria. Depending on the type and manufacturer of the vaccine, you may get booster shots, weeks, months or even years after your first shot, FIT explained.

The booster dose can activate the immune system immediately. It works on the basis of 'immunological memory' where the immune system remembers the vaccine that the body has already used. In such a situation, the booster dose activates the immune system immediately, whose effect is seen more, FIT report said.

In an interview to The Economic Times , Dr Giridhar R Babu, Professor and Head of Life Course Epidemiology at the Public Health Foundation of India, stated that "depending on how long the vaccine protection lasts, one needs to decide when to give the booster. But it still needs to be seen and studied whether the boosters will help in fighting the disease more effectively".