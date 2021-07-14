Quarantine Norms Leave US, Canada-Bound Indians Stranded at Belgrade Airport

Replying to the Twitter user, the Indian Embassy laid down their plan to help out those stranded at the airport.

The Embassy has made travel arrangements for Indians through Lufthansa Airlines. 120 passengers were supposed to depart on Monday, 12 July, while arrangements for the other were made for 13 and 14 July. They have taken to social media to ask the travellers to stay put at the airport and ensured that their PCR test would be conducted soon. The tests started on 12 July, a day after the social media post went viral.