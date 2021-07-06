Germany to Lift Travel Ban for 5 Delta Variant-Hit Countries, Including India

Germany on Tuesday, 6 July, announced that it had decided to remove the travel ban for visitors to the country from the five nations, including India, where the Delta variant of COVID-19 is currently prevalent.

The order will come into effect from Wednesday, 7 July.

"From tomorrow on GER is removing the entry ban and easing travel rules for 5 countries where the Delta variant is widespread, including IND! (sic)" German Ambassador to India Walter J Lindner stated in a tweet.