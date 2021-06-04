FAQ: Where Do Countries Stand on Mixing Vaccines? Is It Safe?

As COVID continues to surge in parts of the world and our arsenal of vaccines runs low, countries have turned to seriously consider the possibility of mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines.

This question of the efficacy – and more importantly the safety of doing so – has become more pertinent now in the face of vaccine rollout delays in countries like India, slowing down the innoculation drive with partially vaccinated people left hanging for their second doses.

Moreover, new waves of COVID and the threat of new variants breaching the vaccine's protection has led to the possible need for a third booster dose being looked at.

Let's look at what studies so far have found, and the countries that have opened up to the mixing and matching of vaccines.