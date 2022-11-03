FAQ | One Nation, One ITR: How Will the Proposed Changes Help Taxpayers?

How will it be easier for taxpayers?

For one, taxpayers will not be required to see the schedules that do not apply to them. It will have a smart design of schedules in a user-friendly manner with a better arrangement, logical flow, and increased scope of pre-filling, according to the CBDT.

"It will also facilitate the proper reconciliation of third-party data available with the Income-tax Department vis a vis the data to be reported in the ITR to reduce the compliance burden on the taxpayers," the CBDT added.

The proposed common ITR form would be customised for taxpayers with applicable schedules based on certain questions answered by them.

Once the common ITR form is notified, after taking into account the inputs received from stakeholders, the online utility will be released by the Income Tax Department.

"In such a utility, a customised ITR containing only the applicable questions and schedules will be available to the taxpayer," the CBDT said.