Restrictions to Curb Omicron: What Are the New SOPs in Different States?

Delhi, some states will re-impose night curfews amid rising COVID cases.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Following the guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry on 21 December, different states have imposed curbs to contain the spread of COVID-19, amid the rising cases of the Omicron variant.
Some states have issued night curfews while others have tightened their restrictions and monitoring.
What restriction are in place across different states? Here's all you need to know.
Section 144 has been imposed in the state from 1 December, which will stay in place till 31 December.
Night curfew from 11pm to 5am with effect from 25 December.
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has imposed night curfew in the capital from 11pm to 5am
No gathering for New Year celebrations
Bars and restaurants are to operate with no more than 50 percent of their seating capacities
Marriage and other similar gatherings are permitted with a capacity of maximum 200 attendees.
Karnataka Government imposed night curfew from 10pm to 5am with effect from 28 December till 6 January 2022
Hotels, restaurants, and bars can run at no more than 50 percent of their total capacity.
The following eight cities of Gujarat will go into a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am:
Ahmedabad
Surat
Vadodara
Rajkot
Jamnagar
Bhavnagar
Junagadh
Gandhinagar
Haryana has imposed night curfew from 11pm to 5am with effect from 25 December.
The malls, banks, markets, and restaurants can run only after ensuring double verification and entry of no more than 200 people, starting 1 January 2022.
The Union Territory Administration has mandated that all passengers travelling to Jammu and Kashmir by road shall have to take a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT).
Meghalaya made it compulsory for anyone entering the state to register into the government website and download the Behavioural Change Management app, along with the Arogya Setu app.
Assam has imposed night curfew from 11:30 pm to 6am, with effect from 26 December until further orders. However, there will be no restrictions on 31 December.
Madhya Pradesh has also imposed night curfew from 11pm till 5am as a “precautionary measure."
Kerala government has announced a night curfew in the state from December 30 and will be in force from 10 pm to 5 am.
