Fresh Guidelines For Mumbai: Who Is Allowed at Events? What are the New Rules?

The guidelines list specific measures for events, in light of the Christmas and New Year celebrations in the coming weeks. Image used for representational purpose.
(Photo: The Quint/Aroop Mishra)
In light of the rising COVID-19 cases and growing Omicron threat in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a set of guidelines to be followed in the city.
These rules will be in place from 16 December to 31 December.
What are the SOPs for events?
Only 50 percent capacity is permitted in both open and closed spaces.
If the crowd exceeds 1,000, disaster management authorities should be informed of the same.
Who will be allowed in malls and public gatherings?
Only those who are fully vaccinated will be allowed to both supervise and visit any shop, establishment, gathering etc.
What about public transport?
Again, only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to use public transport.
Do I need an RT-PCR negative report to enter Mumbai?
One has to be fully vaccinated or carry an RT-PCR report valid for 72 hours.
