COVID Booster Dose For 60+: Who is Eligible? What Documents Are Needed?

In a late-night address to the nation on Saturday, 25 December, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that citizens above 60 years of age with co-morbidities will be given the option of a 'precautionary' third dose of the vaccine on the advice of their doctor from 10 January.

Who will be eligible? People with which co-morbidities will be considered for the dose? Here's all you need to know.