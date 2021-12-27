COVID Booster Dose For 60+: Who is Eligible? What Documents Are Needed?

People with co-morbidities will be considered for the dose? Here's all you need to know.
(Photo: The Quint)
In a late-night address to the nation on Saturday, 25 December, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that citizens above 60 years of age with co-morbidities will be given the option of a 'precautionary' third dose of the vaccine on the advice of their doctor from 10 January.
Who will be eligible? People with which co-morbidities will be considered for the dose? Here's all you need to know.
Who is eligible for the ‘precaution’ dose?
Only healthcare workers, frontline workers, and those who are above 60 but with co-morbidites can register for ‘precaution’ dose.
I am above 60 and fully vaccinated. Will I get the third shot?
You will be eligible to get the ‘precaution’ shot only if you have certain co-morbidities.
Which conditions are considered co-morbidities?
The following conditions were considered when vaccination was made available to those above 45 years of age but suffered certain co-morbitities:
Heart failure with hospitalisation in the last one year
Post cardiac transplant/left ventricular assist device
Significant left ventricular systolic dysfunction
Moderate or severe valvular heart disease
Congenital heart disease with severe PAH or idiopathic PAH
Coronary artery disease with past CABG/PTCA/MI and hypertension/diabetes on treatment
Angina and hypertension/diabetes on treatment
CT/MRI documented stroke and hypertension/diabetes on treatment
Pulmonary artery hypertension and hypertension/diabetes on treatment
Diabetes (>10 years or with complications) and hypertension/diabetes on treatment
Kidney/liver/hematopoietic stem cell transplant: Recipient/on wait list
End stage kidney disease on haemodialysis/CAPD
Current prolonged use of oral corticosteroids/immunosuppressant medication
Decompensated cirrhosis
Severe respiratory disease with hospitalisations in last two years/FEV1 < 50%
Lymphoma/leukaemia/Myeloma
Diagnosis of any solid cancer on or after 1st July 2020 or currently on any cancer therapy
Sickle cell disease/bone marrow failure/aplastic anemia/thalassemia major
However, the health ministry is expected to release specific guidelines soon.
What vaccine will be administered as ‘precaution’ dose?
There is no clarity on this yet. A government official told Economic Times that an additional dose of the same vaccine could be given to those who are receiving 'precaution' jabs. The government may also consider mixing vaccines, a different official has told the same newspaper.
Watch out for this space for a formal announcement.
I am eligible. Where can I register?
According to RS Sharma, chief executive officer of the National Health Authority, which also operates the government’s CoWin platform, you can register for the shot on CoWin.
“The CoWin platform will automatically reflect who will be eligible for the precautionary dose. We have the numbers ready as to how many will be eligible from 10 January. An announcement will be made in the next few days,” a top government official told The Indian Express.
What documents do I need?
You will need:
Proof of age
Certificate from a registered medical practitioner
Both these will have to be scanned and uploaded on CoWin at the time of registration.
I received my second dose six months ago. Can I get my ‘precaution’ dose in January?
According to government sources, the government is likely to approve ‘precaution’ dose at least nine to 12 months after the second dose.
Can I get ‘precaution’ dose if I do not have a doctor's certificate?
Your registration might not be approved in this case. As of now, only those with co-morbidities can take it.