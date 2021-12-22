50% Capacity in Bars, No Gatherings: Strict Curbs in Delhi Ahead of New Year’s

Image used for representation.
(Photo: The Quint)
In light of rising COVID-19 cases and variant of concern Omicron, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) instructed DMs on Wednesday, 22 December, to take all required measures in their respective jurisdictions to control the spread.
The authority announced that "No mask/No entry should be strictly ensured at shops/workplaces."
All DMs have been asked to conduct survey of entire areas falling with their jurisdiction and identify those areas which have the potential of becoming super-spreaders/ hotspot of COVID-19 and Omicron variant.
The DDMA has stressed on the importance of wearing masks and has asked people to follow the rules strictly, since “wearing of mask in the most important weapon in fight against COVID-19” and is not being observed / complied with at public spaces.
All restaurants and Bars are allowed upto 50 percent of the seating capacity.
Same goes for auditoriums and assembly halls.
Marriage related gatherings can have a maximum of 200 people.
DMs have also been asked to conduct surprise raids to make sure the guidelines are being followed as far as COVID appropriate behaviour is concerned.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)