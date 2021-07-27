Norovirus Cases Surge in the UK: What Is It? Should We Be Concerned?

As the world continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, a new viral outbreak called Norovirus has been on a surge in the United Kingdom. As of 26 July, 154 cases of Norovirus have been recorded in the country since the end of May, according to Public Health England (PHE).

These cases were recorded after the UK decided to relax the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. The PHE said that most cases were reported in educational settings, such as in nursery and childcare facilities but there has been a rise in infections among all age groups.

What is Norovirus? How does it spread? What are the symptoms? How can the spread be stopped? Here’s everything we know.