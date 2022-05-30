West Nile Fever in Kerala: What Is It? Should You Be Worried? | FAQ

Man dies of West Nile Fever in Kerala: what is it?
(Photo: iStock)
Kerala health authorities have sounded an alert after a 49 year old reportedly died due to West Nile Fever in Thrissur.
Thrissur district vector control has collected vector samples from areas close to the patient's home, and also other locations, the state health department said in a statement.
They also added that steps are being taken to trace and curb mosquito breeding in localities.
The state health department has issued an alert, asking people to be vigilant and seek treatment if they experience fever and other symptoms that may be associated with the illness.
What is West Nile fever? How serious is it?
FIT answers your FAQs.
What is West Nile fever?
West Nile fever is a viral illness caused by the West Nile Virus (WNV) which is commonly found in Africa, Europe, the Middle East, North America and West Asia, according to the World Health Organization.
WNV is closely related the virus that causes Japanese encephalitis.
Although WNV can cause neurological diseases, most infected people come out of it with no, or mild, symptoms.
How does it spread?
WNV is a vector borne virus. This means that it spreads through mosquito bites. The virus typically spreads in humans when they are bitten by mosquitoes that have previously bitten infected birds and animals.
According to the World Organisation for Animal Health, birds are the primary hosts of the virus, but there is no record of it being transmitted from birds to humans directly.
How serious is it?
Most people infected with WNV don't show symptoms.
According to the the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, about 1 in 5 people end up developing a fever and other symptoms.
Although fatalities are rare, according to the US CDC, 1 in 150 people can develop serious illness and even death.
What are the symptoms associated with it?
According the WHO, about 20 percent of infected people who actually go on to develop symptoms. The most common one being fever.
Other symptoms of West Nile Virus include,
Headache
Fatigue
Body aches
Nausea and vomiting
Swollen lymph nodes
Skin rashes
In some serious cases, the virus can lead to meningitis, encephalitis, or other neurological issues.
According to the US CDC, if a person shows signs of the following symptoms, get them immidiate medical attention.
High persistant fever
Severe headache
Neck stiffness
Stupor
Disorientation
Tremors, and convulsions
Vision loss
Numbness and paralysis
If I don't have any symptoms, can I still spread it?
No, the West Nile virus doesn't spread through coughing, sneezing or touching. It is a vector bourne disease which means it is primarily transmitted through mosquito bites.
In some rare cases it can spread through blood transfusion.
How is it treated?
There is no specific drug or treatment for West Nile virus. Over the counter pain killers and paracetamol can help manage symptoms like fever, body ache and headache.
In case of severe illness the patient may require hospitalisation, intravenous fluids. Some patients may need to be given respiratory support.
How can I protect myself from the West Nile virus?
There are no vaccines to prevent WNV in humans. The best way to protect yourself from being infected is by protecting yourself from being bitten by mosquitoes.
Mosquito repellants, moquito nets, and fumigation can help prevent mosquito bites.
It's also important to keep your surroundings clean and ensure there isn't any water logging to prevent mosquito breeding – particularly in the summers and monsoons.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)