Karnataka Removes Weekend Curfew: What Are the Modified COVID-19 Rules?

The State Executive Committee of Karnataka, on Friday, 21 January, issued modifications in the earlier guidelines in view of the current case trajectory in the state.
(Photo: The Quint)
The State Executive Committee of Karnataka, Friday, on 21 January, issued modifications in the earlier COVID-19 guidelines in view of the current case trajectory in the state. The modifications have been issued with immediate effect and are to remain in place till 31 January.
Will there be weekend curfews? What are the restrictions on public places? Why are the modifications issued? Here is all you need to know:
What are the modifications on weekend curfews?
The weekend curfews from Friday 10 pm to Monday 5 am, have been withdrawn.
However, the night curfews from 10 pm to 5 am will be in place for all days.
Are there any restrictions on public gatherings?
Non-restricted public gatherings in large numbers, such as the following, are strictly prohibited:
Social gatherings
Religious gatherings
Political protests/processions, etc.
What are the restrictions on pubs, restaurants, cinema halls, malls, etc?
The following and similar places are allowed to run at upto 50 percent of their capacities:
Pubs
Clubs
Restaurants
Bars
Hotels
Cinema halls
Multiplexes
Theatres
Rangamandiras
Auditoriums
However, they must strictly adhere to COVID-19-appropriate behaviours and allow entry of only fully vaccinated people.
How many people can attend marriages?
The maximum number of attendees in marriages are:
200 people in open venues.
100 people in closed venues.
It is to be noted that COVID-19-appropriate measures must be ensured throughout.
What are the measures regarding interstate travel?
Strict surveillance shall continue at the borders of the following states:
Maharashtra
Kerala
Goa
Are there any additional measures?
Additional measures may be imposed by the deputy commissioners of the districts and the chief commissioner of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) after analysing the COVID-19 situation locally.
Why are the modifications issued?
The modifications are issued in view of the following:
The rate of hospitalisation is at 5% as compared to about 16% to 21% during the past surges.
The recovery time has reduced to seven days from 14 days.
The recovery rate is 50% of the fresh cases.
