Karnataka Hijab Row: Udupi College Shuts for a Week Citing COVID-19 Surge

The government women's PU (pre-university) college that sparked days-long protests after it refused entry to six students for 'wearing a hijab,' in Karnataka's Udupi, has announced a one-week holiday citing the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The college had attempted to justify the move by saying that "no religious activity will be allowed on campus." Meanwhile, all six girls have been marked absent since 31 December, and have not been able to attend their classes.

The issue has been unresolved for over three weeks, with Muslim girls still protesting their right to adhere to their religious dress code.

Student activist Zamzam Kapthi had spoken to The Quint earlier and stated, "If you say no religious act, then no religious act should be done. But here they do perform puja. We don't say anything about it. People wear bindis. That's a religious activity, too. This is our dress code, so that's why we asked them to let us wear the hijab."