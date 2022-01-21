COVID-19: In Steep Rise, India Logs 3.47 L New Cases, 703 Deaths

Amid a surge of coronavirus infections in the country. India on Friday, 21 January recorded 3,47,254 new COVID-19 cases – a 9 percent hike from Thursday – taking the active caseload to 20,18,825. A total of 703 new deaths due to the viral disease were also reported.

The daily positivity rate has risen to 17.94 percent.

A total of 9,692 cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in India so far.

Meanwhile, states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh were classified as 'States of Concern' on Thursday, and are under review by the Centre.