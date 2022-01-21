COVID-19: In Steep Rise, India Logs 3.47 L New Cases, 703 Deaths

Amid a surge of coronavirus infections in the country. India on Friday, 21 January recorded 3,47,254 new COVID-19 cases – a 9 percent hike from Thursday – taking the active caseload to 20,18,825.
Amid a surge of coronavirus infections in the country. India on Friday, 21 January recorded 3,47,254 new COVID-19 cases – a 9 percent hike from Thursday – taking the active caseload to 20,18,825. A total of 703 new deaths due to the viral disease were also reported.
The daily positivity rate has risen to 17.94 percent.
A total of 9,692 cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in India so far.
Meanwhile, states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh were classified as 'States of Concern' on Thursday, and are under review by the Centre.
Mumbai reported 5,708 new cases on Thursday, while Delhi recorded 12,306 fresh coronavirus infections.
Karnataka reported a steep rise in COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 47,754 new infections.
India on Thursday had reported 3,17,532 new infections and 491 deaths
The Union Health Ministry, in its revised guidelines, has indicated that masks are not recommended for children aged 5 years and below.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the end of COVID-19 measures, including mandatory face masks, in England.
2,51,777 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, while the recovery rate has declined to 93.50 percent.
The Union Health Ministry, in its 'Revised Comprehensive Guidelines for Management of COVID-19 in Children and Adolescents (below 18 years)', has indicated that masks are not recommended for children aged 5 years and below.
For children aged 6-11, masks should be used on the basis of the child's ability to use it safely and appropriately under the direct supervision of a parent/guardian, the advisory said.