How Ventilation Prevents COVID Spread? SOP for Homes, Offices
Good ventilation reduces the risk of COVID transmission. But how can you ensure this at home and office?
Neeharika Nene
The ideal flow of air to prevent indoor transmission. | (Photo Courtesy: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
The Government of India on Thursday, 20 May, released new guidelines to stop the transmission of COVID-19 via aerosols and droplets, the key transmission mode of the SARS-CoV-2 that can travel through the air up to 10 metres.
The advisory from the office of the Principal Scientific Adviser stated that the droplets released by an infected person can land on various surfaces and that the virus can survive for a long time.
So, what are some of the effective ways to increase ventilation? Here’s what the guidelines say.
What does the advisory say about aerosols and droplets with regards to COVID transmission?
The advisory elaborated that aerosols and droplets are the key transmission modes of the coronavirus. While saliva droplets usually fall within two metres from the infected person, aerosols can be carried through the air up to 10 metres.
“Just as odour can be diluted in the air by opening windows and doors and using exhaust systems, ventilating spaces with improved directional airflow decreases the accumulated viral load in the air, reducing the risk of transmission,” the Office of Principal Scientific Adviser stated.
What does ventilation have to do with COVID-19 transmission?
According to the guidelines released by the government:
COVID-19 transmission occurs through saliva and nasal discharge, and aerosol.
In a closed, un-ventilated indoor space, droplets and aerosols become concentrated quickly and greatly increase the risk of transmission to others in the area.
In outdoor areas, the virus particles get dispersed fast, and the dangerous concentration of the virus can be reduced by making sure that outside air flows in.
How can ensure my home is well ventilated?
Keep doors and windows open.
Fans should not be placed in a way that could cause contaminated air to flow directly onto someone else.
Installing an exhaust fan is extremely important.
You can also turn a pedestal fan to face outdoors to turn it into an exhaust fan. This creates the ideal flow of air for protection from indoor infection.
The ideal flow of air to prevent indoor transmission.