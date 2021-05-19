Take Vaccine 3 Months After Recovering from COVID: Centre

The Centre on Wednesday, 19 May, released new SOPs on the vaccination drive, recommending that vaccination be deferred for three months after getting infected with COVID-19. The new guidelines also suggested a waiting period of three months for the second dose in case one tests positive after the first dose.
The government had earlier recommended that those who have recovered from coronavirus, take their vaccine two to eight weeks after recovery.
This decision comes amid severe vaccine shortage across the country, which has forced several states, including Maharashtra and Karnataka, to halt inoculation drive for those in 18-44 age group.
Lactating women have also been recommended to get vaccinated, in the new guidelines. However, decision regarding jabs for pregnant women is still under deliberation and is expected to be taken soon.
According to the new recommendations of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID19 (NEGVAC), persons with any other serious illness requiring hospitalisation or ICU care should also wait for four to eight weeks before getting the vaccine.
The new rules come less than a week after the government expanded the gap between two doses of Covishield vaccine from six to eight weeks to 12 to 16 weeks.
