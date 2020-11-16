FAQs: Places of Worship Reopen in Maha, Here Are the Rules

After almost 8 months of hiatus, religious places of worship in Maharashtra finally reopened Monday, 16 November. But much has changed since earlier this year as the state continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and the government is not willing to take a chance.
On 14 November, the Shiv Sena-led state government laid down a series of guidelines that devotees and temple authorities need to follow in order to ensure safety is maintained. Apart from clearly mentioning that only religious places outside of containment zones are allowed to open, here’s a look at a few more SOPs that have been mandated.
What Are The Preventive Measures For Devotees?
People over the age of 65, those suffering from comorbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 have been advised to stay home according to the government guidelines. The individuals visiting are expected to cover their faces with masks, maintain a distance of 6 feet and also sanitise their hands.
The visitors are supposed to follow respiratory etiquettes such as covering one’s mouth and nose while sneezing or coughing and disposing off tissues properly. Those caught spitting in public will be penalised. The visitor should monitor their health and is advised to install and use the Aarogya Setu app.
What Are The Guidelines That Places Of Worship Need To Follow?
All religious places have been asked to allow entry to only people who cover their faces with masks and are asymptomatic. Aside from these two key rules, here are a series of guidelines that have been drawn up for religious places of worship:
Apart from these preventive measures, if someone does test COVID positive in the premises, the individual must be isolated, examined by a doctor, tested and disinfection of the premises must be carried out.
How Many Visitors Are Allowed Each Day?
While the guidelines by the state government do not mention a specific number of visitors that are to be allowed each day, the SOPs do suggest a staggered entry of visitors. This could largely differ from one place of worship to another.
The number of people allowed inside the premises in any particular time slot differs from one place of worship to another.
“The number of people allowed inside the premises in any particular time slot may be decided on factors such as the size of the structure, ventilation, etc, by the trust/board along with the local authorities (District Collector/Municipal corporation, etc),” reads the government order.
