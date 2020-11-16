FAQs: Places of Worship Reopen in Maha, Here Are the Rules

From staggered entry of visitors to social distancing, here’s a look at Maharashtra’s SOPs for places of worship. The Quint Devotees offer prayers at Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak temple after it reopened on 16 November | (Photo: The Quint) FAQ From staggered entry of visitors to social distancing, here’s a look at Maharashtra’s SOPs for places of worship.

After almost 8 months of hiatus, religious places of worship in Maharashtra finally reopened Monday, 16 November. But much has changed since earlier this year as the state continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and the government is not willing to take a chance. On 14 November, the Shiv Sena-led state government laid down a series of guidelines that devotees and temple authorities need to follow in order to ensure safety is maintained. Apart from clearly mentioning that only religious places outside of containment zones are allowed to open, here’s a look at a few more SOPs that have been mandated.

What Are The Preventive Measures For Devotees?



People over the age of 65, those suffering from comorbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 have been advised to stay home according to the government guidelines. The individuals visiting are expected to cover their faces with masks, maintain a distance of 6 feet and also sanitise their hands. The visitors are supposed to follow respiratory etiquettes such as covering one’s mouth and nose while sneezing or coughing and disposing off tissues properly. Those caught spitting in public will be penalised. The visitor should monitor their health and is advised to install and use the Aarogya Setu app.

What Are The Guidelines That Places Of Worship Need To Follow?



All religious places have been asked to allow entry to only people who cover their faces with masks and are asymptomatic. Aside from these two key rules, here are a series of guidelines that have been drawn up for religious places of worship:

Mandatory sanitiser dispenser and thermal screening provision at the entrance

Posters/standees on preventive measures on COVID-19 should be displayed prominently

Footwear should be taken off inside one’s own vehicle and people must wash their hands and feet with soap before entering

Appropriate crowd management in parking lots and outside premises

Shops, cafeteria and stalls inside the premises also need to follow social distancing norms.

Separate entry and exit for visitors is preferable with a physical distance of 6 feet at all times

Temperature settings of all air conditioning devices should be in the range of 24-30 degree Celsius, with relative humidity in the range of 40-70 percent

Devotees are not allowed to touch statues, idols or holy books and large gatherings remain prohibited

As far as feasible, places of worship must play recorded music and avoid hosting choirs or singing groups

Use of common prayer mats must be avoided

No physical offerings such as prasad or holy water to be allowed

Frequent cleaning and disinfection of floors, toilets and other commonly used areas are a must

Workers of the place of worship need to have a COVID-19 safety protocol and those in the highly exposed groups need to undergo weekly COVID test

Apart from these preventive measures, if someone does test COVID positive in the premises, the individual must be isolated, examined by a doctor, tested and disinfection of the premises must be carried out.

How Many Visitors Are Allowed Each Day?



While the guidelines by the state government do not mention a specific number of visitors that are to be allowed each day, the SOPs do suggest a staggered entry of visitors. This could largely differ from one place of worship to another. The number of people allowed inside the premises in any particular time slot differs from one place of worship to another.

“The number of people allowed inside the premises in any particular time slot may be decided on factors such as the size of the structure, ventilation, etc, by the trust/board along with the local authorities (District Collector/Municipal corporation, etc),” reads the government order.