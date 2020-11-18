FAQ: What Is the Admission Process for DU’s Post Grad Courses?

Admissions to postgraduate courses at the University of Delhi have begun on 18 November. Anthony S Rozario Admissions to post graduate courses at the University of Delhi have begun on 18 November. | (Photo: The Quint) FAQ Admissions to postgraduate courses at the University of Delhi have begun on 18 November.

Admissions to Post Graduate (PG) courses at the University of Delhi have begun from Wednesday, 18 November, for both merit-based and entrance-exam modes of selection. But how will the admissions take place and will the students have to go to the college to submit documents?

What is the merit-based selection method?

Admissions to all postgraduate courses at the University of Delhi, except for interdisciplinary or professional courses, take place through two modes – merit based and entrance exam based.

In the merit-based system, 50 percent of the seats are reserved for candidates who are selected on the basis of marks scored in the qualifying exam, which refers to marks awarded to a student in her bachelor degree.

However, this merit-based method of admission is only limited to students who have a bachelor degree from the University of Delhi.

How does admissions take place under the entrance-exam mode?

While 50 percent of the seats are reserved for candidates opting for the merit route, the remaining 50 percent are for candidates who qualify an entrance test conducted by the National Testing Agency. Students of Delhi University, who register for this mode, will also be eligible for merit-based admission.

Can I take admission if my degree results are not out yet?

Irrespective whether the final year results have been declared or not, the applicants who have been selected through the entrance mode will be admitted provisionally. However, they must upload their final-year marksheets by the last date of admission. For merit-based courses, though, admissions will solely be based on the marks scored by DU students in their final-year exams, which students have mentioned in the portal. Hence, final-year marks are mandatory.

What happens in case of a tie in rank?

Candidates with higher percentage in Qualifying Examination as mentioned in the eligibility criteria, will be given preference.

Candidates with higher percentage in the final year of bachelor degree will be given preference, then preceding year and so on.

Candidates having higher aggregate marks (five subjects, including one language) in Class 12 Board examination will be given preference.

In case the result of the qualifying examination has not been declared for applicants on tie, admission to that seat will be kept on hold.

My name is on the admission list. What next?

The candidate who meets the cut-off through either of the admission modes will have to log in to the PG Admission portal, select the course and the colleges offering them, all in the order of preference. Once this is done, the head of the college will approve the candidates application after verifying at the documents uploaded by her on the portal. If the application is approved, the candidate will have to pay the admission fee online, following which she will be admitted provisionally.

What happens if a candidate is approved by the college but fails to submit fee?