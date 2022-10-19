Diwali 2022 FAQ: From Fireworks Ban to Green Crackers - Everything You Must Know

With the festival of Diwali around the corner, some states and Union Territories have restricted or banned the purchase, sale, and use of firecrackers to keep a check on pollution levels. Meanwhile, some states have allowed the use of green crackers.

As this happens, pollution levels in the capital and across India began touching hazardous levels starting 15 October.

Why have green fireworks been allowed in some states? Which states have banned or restricted the use of firecrackers? And what are green fireworks?

Here's everything you need to know.