‘My Ali Title is Being Used as Reason for Hatred’: Petitioner on Firecracker Ban

The Supreme Court allowed the use of ‘green crackers’ on Monday, 1 October, setting aside the Calcutta High Court’s earlier order saying that it ‘can’t impose a blanket ban on firecrackers’.

The Calcutta High Court had ordered a ban on the sale and use of all forms of firecrackers, including green crackers, in West Bengal on Friday, 29 October. The order was issued till 31 December, ahead of upcoming occasions of Diwali, Kali Puja, Chaath Puja, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve.

The HC’s order was based on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Roshni Ali, a filmmaker and activist based in Kolkata.