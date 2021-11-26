New COVID Variant B.1.1.529 Raises Concern: Is It More Transmissible?

What do we know about the variant? What makes it more transmissible? Here's all we need to know.
A new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, first detected in Botswana, has put India on alert with the Centre asking states to conduct "rigorous screening and testing" of all international travellers from these countries.
The variant is reported to have a significantly high number of mutations, and could have public health implications, the health ministry said.
What do we know about the variant? What makes it more transmissible? Here's all you need to know.
Where was the new variant found?
The B.1.1.529 variant was first found in Botswana – confirmed via genomic sequencing.
How many cases of it have been found?
South Africa has detected 22 cases of the variant, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said in a statement. Botswana has recorded three cases, and Hong Kong one.
The person infected in Hong Kong flew to South Africa and stayed there from 22 October to 11 November. He got tested on 13 November for this particular variant while in quarantine – and it was positive.
How transmissible is it?
The variant carries an unusually large number of mutations, Francois Balloux, director of the UCL Genetics Institute, said in a statement published by the Science Media Centre.
In a Twitter thread, Dr Tom Peacock, Virologist at Imperial College London, said that "incredibly high amount of spike mutation suggest this could be a real concern" – predicting that it could escape antibodies.
Is it vaccine resistant?
We do not have enough information about this yet. Watch out this space for more information.
Have there been any deaths?
There is no recorded death yet.
What are the variants of concern?
As per the World Health Organization, only four variants of the coronavirus are designated as variants of concern – namely Alpha (lineage B.1.1.7), Beta (lineage B.1.351), Gamma (lineage P.1) and Delta (lineage B.1.617.2)
