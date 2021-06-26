Explained | The Delta Variant And Its Mutation ‘Delta Plus’

The strain of COVID-19 called the ‘Delta variant’, found to be the primary reason behind India’s second wave, is now ringing alarm bells all over the world. It was declared as a ‘variant of global concern’ in May by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Delta variant, after acquiring the K417N spike mutation, has now formed the ‘Delta Plus’ or AY.1 variant and is presently classified as a 'variant of concern' in India.

What do we know about the Delta variant? What is Delta Plus? Read on.