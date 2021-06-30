Studies Show Covaxin 'Effectively Neutralises' Delta Variant: NIH

Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), effectively neutralises both Alpha and Delta variants of coronavirus, the American National Institute of Health (NIH) was reported as saying.
Covaxin, developed indigenously in India, by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), effectively neutralises both Alpha and Delta variants of coronavirus, news agency PTI reported the American National Institute of Health (NIH) as saying.
Meanwhile, the NIH has also reportedly claimed that an adjuvant developed with funding from it has contributed to the success of "the highly efficacious Covaxin". An adjuvant is a substance formulated as part of a vaccine to boost immune responses and enhance a vaccine's effectiveness.
The adjuvant used in Covaxin is Alhydroxiquim-II. As per PTI, it was first discovered and tested in a laboratory by ViroVax LLC of Lawrence, Kansas with support from the NIAID Adjuvant Development Program.
Anthony S Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which is part of the NIH, has said that he is "pleased that a novel vaccine adjuvant developed in the US with NIAID support is part of an efficacious COVID-19 vaccine available to people in India."
The NIH, has reportedly said:
Alhydroxiquim-II is the first adjuvant in an authorised vaccine against an infectious disease to activate receptors TLR7 and TLR8
The alum in Alhydroxiquim-II stimulates the immune system to search for an invading pathogen
Molecules that activate TLR receptors stimulate the immune system powerfully, but the side effects of Alhydroxiquim-II are mild.
A per PTI, NIH and Bharat Biotech's collaboration was initiating in 2019 in a meeting coordinated by the NIAID Office of Global Research under the auspices of NIAID's Indo-US Vaccine Action Program.
Pointing out that the published results from a phase two trial of the vaccine shows that it is safe and well tolerated, the NIH has said: "Meanwhile, unpublished interim results from the phase 3 trial indicate that the vaccine has 78 percent efficacy against symptomatic disease, 100 per cent efficacy against severe COVID-19, including hospitalisation, and 70 percent efficacy against asymptomatic infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19."
Meanwhile, Moderna Inc has claimed that its vaccine produced protective antibodies against the delta variant as well.
After Moderna researchers tested blood samples from eight people for antibodies against versions of the spike protein from different coronavirus variants, including delta, the company, as per Bloomberg, announced that the vaccine "produced neutralising titers against all variants tested.”
As per Bloomberg, antibody levels were reduced by 4.2-fold against the eta strain first found Nigeria, and by eight-fold against a new variant identified in Angola called A.VOI.V2.
Although reduced, the neutralising antibody levels are still believed to be high enough to prevent disease, because the messenger RNA vaccine generates a strong immune reaction.
The lab-based study, however, did not directly measure vaccine effectiveness.
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted permission to Mumbai-based pharmaceutical firm Cipla to import Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India, Dr VK Paul announced in a press meet on Tuesday.
(With inputs from PTI and Bloomberg.)
