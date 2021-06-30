Studies Show Covaxin 'Effectively Neutralises' Delta Variant: NIH

Meanwhile, Moderna Inc has claimed that its vaccine produced protective antibodies against the delta variant as well.



After Moderna researchers tested blood samples from eight people for antibodies against versions of the spike protein from different coronavirus variants, including delta, the company, as per Bloomberg, announced that the vaccine "produced neutralising titers against all variants tested.”

As per Bloomberg, antibody levels were reduced by 4.2-fold against the eta strain first found Nigeria, and by eight-fold against a new variant identified in Angola called A.VOI.V2.



Although reduced, the neutralising antibody levels are still believed to be high enough to prevent disease, because the messenger RNA vaccine generates a strong immune reaction.

The lab-based study, however, did not directly measure vaccine effectiveness.