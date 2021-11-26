Two Case of New South Africa COVID-19 Variant Detected in Hong Kong: Report

Two cases of a new COVID-19 variant, first discovered in South Africa, have been found in travellers arriving in Hong Kong on Thursday, 25 November, reported Bloomberg.

The variant, known as B.1.1.529, was found in a traveller from South Africa while the other was identified in a person quarantined in the hotel room next to them, reported Bloomberg, quoting the Hong Kong government.

As of 26 November, South Africa has detected 100 cases of the variant, reported Bloomberg, quoting Anne von Gottberg, clinical microbiologist and head of respiratory diseases at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

In a statement published by the Science Media Centre, Francois Balloux, the director of the UCL Genetics Institute said the variant carries an unusually large number of mutations, Bloomberg reported.

According to the report, the variant, which was earlier concentrated in only one province of South Africa, has now spread to the neighbouring country of Botswana as well.