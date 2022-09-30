DU Admission Under ECA: How Will I Be Evaluated? Can I Submit My YouTube Videos?

"YouTube uploads, Facebook and Instagram reels, vlogs, and other similar uploads on other non-peer-reviewed video streaming sites will not be considered for marking as part of public performance for admission under ECA categories."
Addressing a webinar on Thursday, 29 September, officials from Delhi University indicated that admission through the 'Extra Curricular Activities' (ECA) quota for the academic year 2022-23 will be done in 14 ECA categories.
On Monday, the university had commenced the second phase of the admission process for undergraduate programmes.
But when can students apply under the ECA quote? What is considered as ECA and what is not? Here is all you need to know.
What are the 14 ECA categories?
The 14 categories are as following:
Creative writing
Debate
Digital media
Fine arts
Music (vocal)
Theatre
Quiz
National Service Scheme (NSS)
Dance
National Cadet Corps (NCC)
Yoga
Music Instrumental (Western)
Music Instrumental (Indian)
Divinity
When can I apply and will I need to take a physical trial?
Phase I of admissions, which started on 12 September, is ongoing and Phase II will remain open till 10 October.
Physical trials will be held for all categories, except National Cadet Corps (NCC) and National Service Scheme (NSS).
How will I be evaluated?
For an ECA score of 75 marks, 60 marks shall be awarded based on physical trials and 15 marks shall be awarded based on the submitted certificates in chosen categories.
The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores will also be required in both phases.
I am a YouTuber. Is that considered an extra-curricular?
No.
Deepti Taneja, Joint Dean, Cultural Council Office, said, "YouTube uploads, Facebook and Instagram Reels, vlogs, and other similar uploads on other non-peer-reviewed video streaming sites will not be considered for marking as part of public performance for admission under ECA categories."
She added, "Jigs in restaurants or other private platforms, not involving peer-reviewed mechanisms, will not be considered for marking."
What about the ECA supernumerary quota? Which scores will be considered?
"For admissions under the ECA supernumerary quota, a candidate's Combined ECA Merit (CEM) score will be considered," Taneja clarified.
The CEM score of a candidate will be the summation of 25 percent of the highest programme-specific CUET percentage score of all the programmes in which they have applied, and 75 percent of the highest ECA score obtained from the ECA categories for which the candidate is being considered.
The candidates are required to upload the relevant ECA certificates at the time of filling up the Common Seat Allocation System-2022 application form.
When will the trials begin?
According to Dean (Admissions) Haneet Gandhi, the dates for both the sports and ECA trials will be announced in due time.
“We will announce the entire schedule for both sports and ECA trials around 10 October. Students should keep visiting the websites on a regular basis,” Hindustan Times quoted Gandhi as saying.
If I don't have certificated in my chosen categories, can I still apply?
Yes, you can. Such students will not be barred.
"They will get zero marks out of 15 but their score in the trials will be taken into account," Taneja added.
