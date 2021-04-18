Tests? Quarantine? Here Are States’ Rules for Kumbh Returnees

Amid a horrific spike in COVID-19 cases, Haridwar’s Kumbh Mela – attended in large, snugly-packed crowds comprising lakhs of devotees – is being viewed as a super-spreader event, causing many state governments to issue orders for those returning from the religious congregation.

A total of 1,701 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the Haridwar Kumbh Mela area from 10 April to 14 April, reported PTI. Panchayati Niranjani Akhada chief Ravindra Puri and 30 other sadhus also tested positive for the disease.

Specifically, what are the instructions for the Kumbh attendees in your state? Do they include mandatory RT-PCR tests? What about quarantine?